Southeast Bank signs MoU with Uttara High School and College

Southeast Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttara High School and College at Uttara, Dhaka recently for collection of tuition fees, Service charges, Payroll Banking and other Banking Services, says a press release.Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC., and Md Faridur Rahman, Principal of Uttara High School and College exchanged the documents for their respective organizations.Under this agreement, Uttara High School and College will be able to collect tuition fees through the Bank's wide range of delivery channels. Teachers and staff of Uttara High School and College will get their salaries and other benefits through the Payroll Banking Services of the Bank.Members of Uttara High School and College Governing Committee and other high officials of both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.