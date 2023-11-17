Microsoft to empower Transcom's digital conversion

Transcom Group, one of Bangladesh's largest business conglomerates, has joined hands with Microsoft to accelerate digitization across all business operations.Transcom Group entered a partnership with cloud solution partner Elevate Solutions Limited to build a robust, cost-efficient, and seamless digital foundation, modernize employee experience, and enhance customer service.Transcom Group, with Microsoft's assistance, will be running all its twelve SBUs (strategic business units) on Microsoft Azure.The Azure cloud platform has more than 200 products and cloud services designed to help build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds and on-premises, with all the necessary tools and frameworks of choice.The company has also taken Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform that uses built-in AI to help analyze large volumes of data across the enterprise.Utilizing these services, Transcom Group has been able to significantly improve employee performance and operational efficiency while ensuring hybrid work on a secure platform with access to analytics.With an extra layer of security, the solutions will provide a bird's-eye view across the enterprise, alleviating the stress of increasingly sophisticated attacks, increasing volumes of alerts, and long resolution time frames.As a result, the company's operations will become more streamlined with automated internal workflows, optimized business processes, and accelerated growth.Arif-Uz-Zaman, Head of Technology at Transcom Group; Humaun Kabir CEO & MD Elevate Solutions Ltd; Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business; Microsoft India and Md Yousup Faruqu, Country Managing Director of Microsoft in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal were present at the event.Arif-Uz-Zaman said: "As the world is heralding a new era of technological advancements and modernization, at Transcom, we truly understand the importance of digitization.This alliance with Microsoft will enable us to utilize the power of contemporary solutions to enhance our business operations on all fronts!"Md Yousup Faruqu said: "Microsoft is glad to be with Transcom Group as a partner in enhancing their operational efficiency.Our customers trust Microsoft's technology, services, and cloud-to-edge solutions, which speaks volumes of our commitment to help businesses, societies & communities.Using our services, companies like Transcom Group can ensure the utmost security, streamline operations, and conduct all tasks conveniently.We are confident that we can continue to offer our solutions to more enterprises and empower them with digital transformation."Using Microsoft's solutions, businesses can make their work more seamless and hassle-free with automated internal workflows, optimize business processes, and accelerate growth.Whether it is a small, medium or large organization, Microsoft's products can help make resources more efficient to meet business goals and grow.