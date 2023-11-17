Realme puts smartphone Narzo 50A Prime on sale

Youth-favorite smartphone brand, realme, has recently introduced great deals for an array of devices, especially smartphone Narzo 50A Prime. These cashback discounts will only be available in-store until Monday next.realme Narzo 50A Prime is a beautiful device; the kevlar pattern and aluminum frame create a premium look and feel. It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Display and 5,000mAh battery, making it perfect for gaming and watching movies.realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 50MP AI Triple Camera and an 8MP Selfie Camera, which captures exceptional shots. The device will now be available at BDT 15,999 (after cashback), says a press release.Besides the robust and beautiful Narzo 50A Prime, the brand is also offering cashback discounts on realme C30 (discounted price: BDT 9,999), realme C30s (discounted price: BDT 11,999), and realme C33 (discounted price: BDT 15,999).