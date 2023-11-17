4,120 Lakshmipur farmers get incentive for Rabi crops cultivation

Video
Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LAKSHMIPUR, Nov 16: A total of 4,120 small and marginal farmers in Sadar upazila of the district were given seeds and fertilizers free of cost as agriculture incentive under the incentive and rehabilitation programme for the cultivation of wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, mung bean and khesari dal in the Rabi season.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suraiya Jahan handed over the the seeds and fertilizers to the farmers as the chief guest at a function at the Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium on Thursday with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifur Rahman in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Akter Hossain Shahin, Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salah Uddin Tipu, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Hasan Imam were present as the special guests.

Agricultural officers of the upazila administration, chairmen and members of various union parishads and benefited farmers, among others, were present.

To increase the interest of farmers in wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, mung bean and khesari dal cultivation, the amount of incentive support and the number of farmers have been increased significantly in the financial year 2023-24 in the district, Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Hasan Imam said.

He said that each farmer was given wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, mung bean and khesari dal seeds, 10 kgs of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and 10 kgs of Muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer free of cost for Rabi crops cultivation on one bigha of land.    �BSS




