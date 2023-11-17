Premier Bank starts week-long general banking course

In a momentous inauguration ceremony, Learning and Talent Development Center (LTDC) of The Premier Bank PLC marked the commencement of its week-long foundation training on the General Banking module for Trainee Junior Officers (General) starting from 12th November 2023, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the bank M. Reazul Karim, FCMA was present as chief guest and inaugurated the training programme.The event was further enriched by the presence of Additional Managing Directors Syed Nowsher Ali, Shamsuddin Chowdhury, and Md. Touhidul Alam Khan; DMD and CFO Sayed Abul Hashem, Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications, Kaiser Alam Mozumder, SVP and Head of Operations HR and Sadia Mobin Hannan, VP and Head of Learning and Talent Development Center.This gathering of industry leaders underscores Premier Bank's commitment to fostering excellence and growth within its organizational framework.