Pearson Edexcel host Principal Network Meet 2023 in Dhaka

Pearson, the world's leading learning company and the UK's largest awarding body, hosted the Principal Network Meet 2023 at The Westin Dhaka recently, bringing together school leaders to discuss the transformative role of digitalization and technology in shaping the future of education in Bangladesh, says a press release.The event commenced with a warm welcome by Abdullah Al Mamun Liton, Regional Development Manager, Pearson Bangladesh and Nepal, who set an optimistic tone for the day's proceedings.Subsequent speeches by Premila Paulraj, Director, Employability and Qualifications, Pearson, and Zunayed Ahmed, Director Operations, Examinations, British Council Bangladesh, delved into the evolving landscape of qualifications and the dynamic operations of examinations.David Albon, Director, Pearson UK, enriched the audience with insights into Pearson UK's global contributions to education, emphasizing their commitment to excellence.The Principal Network Meet 2023 was honored by the presence of principals and heads of schools from 130 English medium schools in Bangladesh.Representatives from Pearson provided updates, reaffirming their dedication to advancing educational standards in the region.A highlight of the event was a thought-provoking panel discussion on the "Impact of Digitalization and Technology in Education," featuring esteemed thought leaders.The discussion delved into the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital era in the educational landscape.In a heartfelt recognition of their outstanding contributions to education, the event conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to seven English Medium school principals for their pivotal role in establishing British education in the country: Zeba Ali, Founding Principal, Maple Leaf International School, Niloufer Manzur (1946-2020), Founding Principal,Sunbeams, Lubna Choudhury, Founding Principal, Bangladesh International Tutorial, Zeenat Chowdhury, Founding Principal, South Breeze School, Syed Fakhruddin Ahmed, Founding Principal, Mastermind English Medium School, Naz Mustafa, Principal, Dhanmondi Tutorial, M. Abdul Hai, Principal, ABC International SchoolThe Lifetime Achievement Award served as a tribute to their dedication, vision, and enduring impact on the educational landscape.Pearson provides world-class qualifications, assessments, digital content and learning experiences for international schools.The company is the most technologically advanced British examinations board, having already piloted onscreen assessments besides paper-based exams including mock services.Pearson Edexcel learners can access their marked exam scripts on their results day.The Principal Network Meet 2023 was a resounding success, bringing together key stakeholders to explore the future of education in Bangladesh.Pearson is committed to supporting schools in their journey of digital transformation and providing them with the tools and resources they need to deliver high-quality education to all students.