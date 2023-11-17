Video
Stock plunge in thin trade amid call for hartal, blockade

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Thursday as the most investors stayed away from trading after the anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called for hartal protesting election schedules in addition to the nationwide blockade, that was due to end in the evening.

However, amid stray incidents of arson on vehicles at some palces across the country, the life in Dhaka and the rest of the country was almost normal.

The Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday evening announced schedules for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election on January 7, 2024, defying an opposition call for resignation.

At the end of the thin trading DSEX, the main index of DSE fell by 1 point to 6,257 while  DSE Shariah also fell by 86.86 points to 1,359 and the DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 well-chosen companies, dropped 1 point to 2,118.

At the end of the day's trading, 69 companies across all sectors have entered the list of share and unit price increases. On the contrary, the price of 62 has decreased. And the price of 162 remains unchanged on Thursday.

At the CSE its overall price index CASPI 5 points decreased and stood points up at 18,541. 43 of the 132 firms that participated in the market rose in price.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  Developed & Maintenance by i2soft