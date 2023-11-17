Stock plunge in thin trade amid call for hartal, blockade

Stocks fell on Thursday as the most investors stayed away from trading after the anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called for hartal protesting election schedules in addition to the nationwide blockade, that was due to end in the evening.However, amid stray incidents of arson on vehicles at some palces across the country, the life in Dhaka and the rest of the country was almost normal.The Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday evening announced schedules for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election on January 7, 2024, defying an opposition call for resignation.At the end of the thin trading DSEX, the main index of DSE fell by 1 point to 6,257 while DSE Shariah also fell by 86.86 points to 1,359 and the DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 well-chosen companies, dropped 1 point to 2,118.At the end of the day's trading, 69 companies across all sectors have entered the list of share and unit price increases. On the contrary, the price of 62 has decreased. And the price of 162 remains unchanged on Thursday.At the CSE its overall price index CASPI 5 points decreased and stood points up at 18,541. 43 of the 132 firms that participated in the market rose in price.