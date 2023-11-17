Video
BGMEA urges buyers to help implement new wages for workers

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called upon the global apparel brands and retailers to extend their support and cooperation for implementing the new minimum wage recently announced by the government for garment workers in the country.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made this plea at a meeting with members of  Buyers Forum, a group of the representatives of major apparel brands.

The meeting at BGEA complex in Uttara, on Wednesday took place in presence    of country heads and representatives of global apparel brands currently sourcing from Bangladesh.

They included H&M, Marks and Spencer, Decathlon, Next Sourcing, GEMO, Celio, Kontoor, Stanley/ Stella, OUS, KMART, Otto International, Jennyfer, ALDI, SOL's, Auchan, and KIBAI, said a press release.

Faruque provided a comprehensive briefing to brands' representatives, shedding light on the current state of the readymade garment industry in Bangladesh.

He particularly emphasized the new minimum wage and the vital roles that suppliers and buyers need to play in successfully implementing this new wage structure.

The BGMEA President cited the global economic challenges and highlighted the impact of soaring inflation on the ready-made garment industry in Bangladesh.

He expressed concern about the financial strain that the implementation of the new wage structure would impose on factories, especially given the current economic and financial circumstances.

"In the face of these challenges, it is crucial for the industry's uninterrupted operation that the prices of all goods, slated for shipment from December 1, 2023, are duly adjusted to cover the increment in the wage component," remarked Faruque Hassan.

He urged brands and retailers to incorporate the new minimum wage policy into all future business negotiations and deals, emphasizing the need for their support through responsible purchasing practices.

Furthermore, Faruque requested buyers not to impose any penalties or cancel orders due to delays in shipments by some factories caused by the temporary closure resulting from recent unforeseen violent activities in certain areas.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Directors Faisal Samad, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu) and Md. Imranur Rahman were also present at the meeting.




