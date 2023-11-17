Transactions thru credit cards drop in Sept on economic uncertainty

The oncoming national elections facing growing political instability and persistent economic uncertainty contributed to a 7.73 percent decline in credit card transactions in taka in September. Conversely, credit card transactions in dollars on the other hand witnessed a 4.52 percent increase as revealed by a report of Bangladesh Bank (BB)..The central bank report shows Bangladeshis reduced their credit card spending in taka by Tk188 crore to Tk2,249 crore in September from Tk2,437 crore in August.Credit card usage within the country is predominantly concentrated in departmental stores. In September, departmental stores accounted for 48.54 percent of credit card transactions, followed by retail outlet services (12.85pc utilities (9.23pc and cash withdrawals (8.64pc).But credit card spending in dollars went up by $4 million. Bangladeshis travelling abroad spent approximately Tk436 crore, equivalent to $45 million in September on buying goods and services, compared to Tk417 crore or $41 million in August.According to central bank data, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at $20.78 billion as of 9 November, a significant decline from $34.24 billion in the same period of 2022.An analysis of the credit card spending pattern reveals that about 77.69 percent of these transactions took place using VISA cards, 14.75 in MasterCard, and 7.51 percent in American Express cards.According to the central bank, credit cardholders used their cards mostly in neighbouring country India. About 16.66 percent of cross-border transactions took place in India, followed by 15.90 percent in the US, 8.90 percent in the UAE, 8.56 percent in Thailand, 7.70 percent in the UK, and 7.36 percent in Singapore.Bankers attributed the surge in foreign currency transactions on credit cards to the wider gap between the dollar rate in the kerb market and the banking sector, prompting users to exploit this arbitrage opportunity. On the contrary, spending in cards within the country declined due to political and economic uncertainties stemming from the upcoming election.A City Bank official told: that dollar exchange rate in the kerb market is considerably higher than in the official banking channel with a difference of around Tk5-7. Additionally, obtaining cash dollars has become increasingly challenging, driving an upsurge` in credit card transactionsDuring the first week of November, dollar was traded at Tk127-128 in the open market, while banks were selling it at Tk115-116.However, the central bank imposed a maximum selling price of Tk117 for the dollar on exchange houses, effective from 13 November. Simultaneously, it instructed them to buy dollars at Tk115.50.Under the central bank's policy, Bangladeshi nationals are permitted to spend up to $12,000 annually, either through card transactions or by carrying cash dollars when travelling abroad. However, for credit card transactions, the maximum single-use limit is $300.