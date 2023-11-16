Video
DMP chief assures EC of taking steps against troublemakers

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman has said that strict action will be taken if anyone tries to create any chaos or panic among the public in the name of movement.

He said, "Police will ensure public safety and security. If there is any anarchy, police will definitely take stern action against the troublemakers," he told journalists at the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday.
Clarifying the purpose of his visit, Habibur Rahman that security measures had been strengthen at the EC building and its adjacent areas centring the announcement of the election schedule at 7:00pm.

Replying to a question, Habibur Rahman said, "I will do whatever is necessary to ensure safety and security of the people."

Police will cooperate with the political parties if their programmes are held following rules and regulations in place, he said underscoring that if any attempts to disrupt law and order would be met with firm action.

Earlier, the DMP chief held a meeting with the Election Commission officials about the security issue centring the election schedule. He said the opposition party activists can try to go for mass agitation after announcement of the election schedule.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, Election Commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Md Anishur Rahman and EC Secretary M Jahangir Alam were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the EC Secretary and spokesperson M Jahangir Alam said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will deliver an address to the nation and announce the next elections schedule at 7:00pm on Wednesday.



