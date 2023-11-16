Video
BNP expels Ahsan Habib, Barrister Fakrul

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The BNP on Thursday expelled its two national executive committee members Advocate Khandaker Ahsan Habib and Barrister Fakrul Islam from the party's all levels for their involvement in activities against party discipline.

They were expelled from all posts of the BNP, including primary membership, based on specific allegations of their involvement in activities that go against party discipline, said a party press release, signed by its Assistant Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu.

Party sources said the action was taken against the duo as they took a position against BNP's stance on not participating in the next polls under the current government.    �UNB




