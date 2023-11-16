125 BNP leaders to join polls as independent candidates

Nearly 125 leaders of BNP will participate in the upcoming general election as independent candidates under a platform named Swatantra Ganatantra Mancha.Senior leaders of the Mancha revealed this at a press conference in city`s Sky City Hotel in the capital on Wednesday.BNP central executive committee member Advocate Khandaker Ahsan Habib read out a written statement at the press conference.BNP central executive committee member Barrister AKM Fakrul Islam, former trustee of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Swapan Sarker and former vice-president of Chhatra Dal Monirul Islam Minth, among others, were present.Replying to a question from journalists, Ahsan Habib said around 125 former and present leaders of BNP will participate in the upcoming general election under the platform.He said, "I will participate in the next election from Tangail-5 constituency, while AKM Fakrul Islam will join the polls from Jhalokati-2." Swapan Sarker will participate in the election from Rajbary-1 constituency,while former vice-president of Chhatra Dal Monirul Islam Minthu will vie in the polls from Tangail-8.In his written statement, Habib said the upcoming general elections will be held as per country`s constitution.There is no alternative to holding the election as there is a constitutional obligation in holding the general elections in every five years, he said.The leaders said, "Although we want to participate in the next general elections, our key demand is for a free, fair and neutral election in the country."They said that they do not want to see terrorism activities in the name of movements. They want a peaceful political atmosphere to prevail in the country."We don`t support BNP`s violence and anarchy in the name of blockade," Habib said.He said the state power should change hands through elections, not in any illegal ways. �BSS