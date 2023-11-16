BNP rejects EC's election schedule

BNP on Wednesday rejects the schedule for the national election announced by the Election Commission (EC),"We are turning down the schedule with extreme hatred," said party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.Speaking at a virtual press briefing, he also said the Chief Election Commissioner has mocked the entire nation by announcing the schedule for holding the next election under the current government.Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary polls of the country will be held on January 7.The CEC came up with the announcement for the next election schedule while addressing the nation at 7 pm.According to the constitution, the tenure of the current government will end on January 29, 2024. �UNB