EU team focuses on rights issues in BD: Foreign Secy

Bangladesh on Wednesday urged the European Union not to exclude clothing exports from any tariff preferences, including the GSP+ privilege. Secretaries for foreign affairs, commerce, and labor, during their joint meeting with the visiting EU delegation, made the plea, highlighting Bangladesh's successful use of the current 'everything but arms' privileges in the EU market and said that success had to be encouraged, not punished.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Wednesday that the visiting delegation of the European Union (EU) did not raise questions regarding the recently announced minimum wage for readymade garments (RMG) factory workers but observed that all are yet to be on board. He said this when briefing reporters after the EU team's meeting with the foreign, labor, and commerce secretaries at the state guesthouse Padma."We explained the issue in detail and the EU side hoped that the current situation in the RMG sector will ease soon through discussion," the Foreign Secretary said. The two sides discussed the reforms of the National Plan of Action and its progress.Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS), Paola Pampaloni, is leading the delegation accompanied by EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley. During the meeting, the EU delegation talked about human rights issues while the Bangladesh side briefed them about the country's successful defense at the universal periodic review (UPR) of UN Human Rights Council."The EU delegation hoped that the next government will be formed through a free and fair election," said Foreign Secretary Masud. Bangladesh adopted a National Action Plan (2021-2026) on the labor sector, and the plan is closely linked to the roadmap submitted by the government of Bangladesh to the ILO Governing Body as the result of an Article 26 complaint.The roadmap aims to improve the country's observance of labor rights, including freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining. "We also discussed how we can get access to the GSP plus scheme. We informed the various steps taken by the government on labor sector reforms," said the foreign secretary. Masud said Bangladesh has been working sincerely to improve the situation in the labor sector. "The government is committed not only to enact laws but also to implement those effectively."The EU side appreciated the progress that Bangladesh has made in many areas but said there is scope for improvement in the areas of child labor, workplace safety, and labor union. "We highlighted Bangladesh's progress in human rights and labor rights fronts," said the foreign secretary.The two sides also discussed in detail the GSP plus facility that Bangladesh needs after LDC graduation. In March next year, they will discuss it further with labor reforms issues. The foreign secretary said the framework on GSP plus will be finalized soon. "Once it is finalized, it will give space to discuss it in a concrete manner," he added.Labor Secretary Ehsan E Elahi said there are 9 targets in the National Plan of Action and 80 percent have been fulfilled. The EU delegation wanted to know whether the ILO is satisfied or not. "Most of the ILO suggestions have been accommodated. Some of the suggestions, we could not take as there are other parties," he said.On Tuesday, representatives of trade unions and workers' organizations met the visiting EU delegation and discussed workers' rights. They acknowledged the important role of the EU, noting that the EU is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh. They conveyed to the visiting delegation that there might be various types of problems, but they want the trade relations to continue and develop further. They also suggested that the EU delegation talk to the government and BGMEA, making representations that can contribute to improving the human and labor rights situation.Paola Pampaloni also had wide-ranging exchanges on labor and human rights with senior government figures, including State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian and PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Miah. The delegation arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to have discussions with relevant stakeholders in the country's labor sector.