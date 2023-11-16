Video
Thursday, 16 November, 2023
Home Front Page

Polls would  be participatory, acceptable: Haas

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The United States Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas on Wednesday said that his country wants the general election in Bangladesh would be free, fair,  participatory and acceptable.

"We want that the election in Bangladesh would be free, fair, acceptable and participatory. We hope that it would be confirmed with the dialogue between the political parties. I have given the proposal," he said, adding, "But, we are concerned about the recent violence in Bangladesh. We are keeping eyes on the overall situation in the country."

Haas made the remarks while talking to media after meeting Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, at his Secretariat office.

In the meeting, Haas reiterated that the US remains neutral, without taking any side, and urged all political parties to de-escalate and eschew violence and find ways for peaceful election. "We are on no particular political party's side. We want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner."

He called upon all sides to de-escalate, eschew violence and try to figure out a way to have dialogue without pre-conditions to improve the election atmosphere.

Haas said that he delivered the same message to all political parties in Bangladesh, that the United States remains neutral ahead of the polls.

Earlier, Ambassador Haas requested meetings with senior leaders of the three major political parties to underscore the US position regarding the election.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said, "We have consistently said that we believe elections in Bangladesh should be free and fair and open, and they should take place free of violence."




