US wants violence-free polls in BD: Miller

The United States has expressed its desire for elections in Bangladesh to be violence-free.During a regular press briefing, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized the consistent stance that elections in Bangladesh should be free, fair, and open, taking place in an atmosphere free from violence.However, Miller declined to comment on whether the US and India have different stances on Bangladesh's election, stating, "I just don't have any comment on that."The comments come after the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in India on November 10, where Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasized the importance of a stable Bangladesh for the overall stability of the Indian subcontinent.Miller also expressed concerns over third-country intervention in a nation's internal affairs, stating that such interventions historically promote extremism.