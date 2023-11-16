RMG exports to US decline in Jul-Oct period

The readymade garment (RMG) exports to the United State of America stood at US$2.57 billion following a decline of 3.05 per cent in July-October of the current fiscal (2023-24). At the same time, exports to the UK and Canada reached $1.8 billion and $462.86 million, with positive 14.63 per cent and negative 1.53 per cent growth respectively.Exporters say the economic slowdown and high inflation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war have reduced the purchasing power of US consumers. And because of this, the demand for ready-made garments has decreased. This has had a negative impact on the export of garments made in the country.Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said the price of readymade garment products in the United States market, one of the major markets, has recently started to fall, which is creating new concerns for the industry. On the other hand, despite the increase in wages, factories are being vandalized in various places in the name of agitation.The BGMEA President said the war between Ukraine and Russia has started without turning around due to the impact of the Corona pandemic. The pressure of record inflation in the world is not over yet. As developed countries adopted contractionary monetary policies to control inflationary pressures, retail sales of our products fell, apparel imports of major markets declined.As per the latest statistics of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), during July-October, of FY 2023-24 the RMG export to the European Union reached $7.06 billion, with 3.99 per cent growth compared to the same period of previous fiscal year. The export to Spain showed 18.07 per cent, France2.56 per cent, Netherlands 12.73 per cent and Italy 9.88 per cent growth respectively.On the other hand, Germany, the largest export market in the EU declined by 11.49 per cent with an amount of $1.81 billion compared to the $2.04 billion in July-October 2022-23.During July-October, of FY 2023-24, the apparel export to non-traditional markets grew by 17.01 per cent to $2.86 billion from $2.45 billion in the corresponding period of previous year. Among the major non-traditional markets, exports to Japan, Australia and South Korea increased by 23.03 per cent, 45.44 per cent and 29.85 per cent respectively.However, the apparel export to India declined by 12.8 per cent.The total export to the world in July-October 2023-24 is $14.78 billion with a growth of 5.95per cent compared to the $13.95 billion in the same time period one year earlier.Sources said that US global apparel imports decreased by 22.81 per cent in value, while their imports from Bangladesh decreased by about 23.33 per cent. During the same period, imports from the rest of the world decreased by 25.16 per cent, while imports from Bangladesh decreased by 29.37 per cent. Only in August, the value from Bangladesh decreased by 33.71 per cent, and in September by 34.72 per cent.In the first 8 months of the current 2023 (calendar year), global imports from Europe fell by 9.61per cent and from Bangladesh fell by 13.71 per cent, falling by 26.06 per cent in August alone. The country's overall exports in October 2023 decreased by 13.64 per cent compared to October 2022. And the actual export performance fell by 28.35 per cent compared to the strategic target of apparel exports in October 2023.Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of Readymade Garment Owners and Exporters Association BGMEA, said that almost 19 per cent of our readymade garment exports are now in the US market. Besides, 12 per cent in the UK market and 18 per cent in Canada. But overall, 48 per cent of clothing products are going to the European market.Now the country is doing quite well in non-traditional or new markets. This bodes well for the sector as a whole. Big markets in Europe have always been good for us, still are. However, exports to the US market are sometimes less, sometimes more. Consistent exports to the UK are increasing.Pacific Jeans Managing Director Sayed M Tanvir said that the export of US-made garments has decreased compared to the previous year. Their imports from all over the world have decreased. During Corona, like the whole world, shopping was stopped in America. After Corona, American traders imported a lot of ready-made clothing. Many of these imported garments remain in their stock. They have to import less products this year. As a result their imports decreased and our exports decreased.He said that now the purchase order has increased relatively due to reduction in inventory level. But he added that it would be wrong to link the decline in American-made apparel exports to anything else.