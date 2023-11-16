General Election Jan 7

* Campaign Dec 18-Jan 5







* Nomination submission Nov 30* Scrutiny Dec 1-Dec 4* Appeals Dec 6-Dec 15* Withdrawal Dec 17* Symbol allotment Dec 18The 12th general election will be held on January 7, 2024 Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced in his address to the nation on Wednesday.Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar broadcast live the speech of CEC on Wednesday.The CEC said political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till November 30.According to the polls schedule, the Election Commission will scrutinize the submissions from December 1 to December 4. Appeals against the cancellation of nominations can be submitted from December 6 to December 15 and the withdrawal of nominations by December 17.The CEC also said symbols of the aspirants' will be distributed within December 18. The election campaign will officially kick off on December 18 and end on January 5 in 2024.The Election Commission has declared that the 12th Parliamentary Election will be held on January 7, amid strong objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.CEC, said, we have a favourable environment to hold free, fair and participatory polls. He invited all parties to participate in the polls."EC, with the government's help, wants peaceful, participatory and free polls. All political parties must abide by the code of conduct, maintain law and order," he said.