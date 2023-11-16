Resolve impasse, participate in polls, CEC to political parties

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal in his address to the nation on Wednesday urged all political parties to find a solution to end the political impasse and participate in the 12th general election.At the beginning of his address the CEC paid deep respect to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of the independent sovereign Bangladesh.He said that Bangladesh was established on December 16 through the final victory of the Liberation War of 1971. He paid respects to the 30 lakh Martyred and 2 lakh mothers and sisters who lost their honour."On behalf of the Election Commission I humbly request all political parties to find a solution avoiding conflict and violence," the CEC said while announcing the schedule for the next general election.The CEC made the call when BNP and several political parties are enforcing blockade demanding that the next polls be held under a caretaker government.The CEC said the Election Commission has conducted thousands of local government elections at various levels including 16 parliamentary by-elections in the last 20 months after assuming office.Awal said, "I have had several dialogues and exchanges of views with all interested political parties, intellectuals, academics, civil society, senior journalists and election experts. I have heard their opinions and recommendations. I also explained our position.""I have also invited all registered disinterested political parties several times. They declined our invitation," he added.The CEC said in his speech, general elections are usually held every five years. According to the provisions of Article 123(3)(a) of the Constitution, there is a clear direction to hold general elections to the Parliament within 90 days before the completion of the term of the Parliament."The government has repeatedly expressed its clear commitment to make the upcoming parliamentary elections fair, free, impartial, participatory and peaceful," said the CEC.He said, "The commission will also discharge its duties with honesty, integrity and sincerity to the best of its ability and by taking all necessary assistance from the government to make the upcoming parliamentary elections free, fair and peaceful."The CEC said the Election Commission has already completed almost all activities of the 12th general election. Voter list has been updated, delimitation of constituencies also completed, the registration process for new political parties and interested domestic and foreign observers is also almost over."Total voters in the country are about 119,700,000. The number of polling stations is around 42,000. A total of 262,000 booths will be used for the casting of ballots."The commission held a meeting today (Wednesday) and fixed the schedule for the 12th General Election.I am now announcing some key points of that schedule for your information," said the CEC.He said, "The EC will give sincere support and cooperation to the media. On the other hand, every effort will be made to prevent any attempt to influence the polling process and election by broadcasting false and fabricated information."The CEC told the officials responsible for the election, "We believe that the upcoming 12th general election will be free, impartial, participatory and peaceful through the responsible behaviour of all concerned from their respective positions and playing their necessary roles.CEC Habibul Awal urged the people to come to the polling centres and exercise their voting rights.