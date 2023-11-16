Police block Islami Andolan procession at Shantinagar

The mass procession brought out by Islami Andolan Bangladesh protesting the government's plan to announce election schedule ended in Dhaka's Shantinagar amid police obstruction on Wednesday afternoon.Party's Joint Secretary General Principal Maulana Syed Mosaddek Billah Al-Madani warned not to announce the election schedule and said protest marches will be held in all the districts on Thursday.The procession started from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram around 3:30 pm and was stopped by police at Shantinagar intersection when it reached there via Nightingale intersection and Kakrail.Traffic on the road remained suspended since the procession began and resumed from 4:15 pm.When asked about the obstruction, Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division Ashraf Hossain said they were not allowed to go more so that people don't suffer. �UNB