Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Police block Islami Andolan procession at Shantinagar

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

The mass procession brought out by Islami Andolan Bangladesh protesting the government's plan to announce election schedule ended in Dhaka's Shantinagar amid police obstruction on Wednesday afternoon.

Party's Joint Secretary General Principal Maulana Syed Mosaddek Billah Al-Madani warned not to announce the election schedule and said protest marches will be held in all the districts on Thursday.

The procession started from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram around 3:30 pm and was stopped by police at Shantinagar intersection when it reached there via Nightingale intersection and Kakrail.

Traffic on the road remained suspended since the procession began and resumed from 4:15 pm.

When asked about the obstruction, Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division Ashraf Hossain said they were not allowed to go more so that people don't suffer.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Police block Islami Andolan procession at Shantinagar
SC summons 7 pro-BNP lawyers to appear for contempt of court
JCD leader Aman placed on further 5-day remand 
Court asks CID to investigate again
EU vows 'substantial' contribution to climate damage fund
Court dismisses case application against UP chair, others
7 teachers, 2 others of WLFSC get bail
Tyrant dictatorship established in the name of democracy, says GM Quader


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft