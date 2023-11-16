SC summons 7 pro-BNP lawyers to appear for contempt of court

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned seven pro-BNP lawyers to appear before it on January 15 to explain why they shouldn't be punished for contempt of court.The four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan issued the notice on the seven lawyers over their 'slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous' comments about two apex court judges and demanded their removal.The seven lawyers are former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin Munni, Kayser Kamal, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman.The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the seven lawyers again not to hold rallies on court compound following the High Court order passed by the High Court bench of Justice Md Abdul Matin and Justice AFM Abdur Rahman on May 23 in 2005, asking the then opposition Awami League-leaning lawyers not to hold rallies on the court premises.The apex court also set January 15 for passing further order on a petition filed by pro-Awami League lawyer Md Nazmul Huda on August 29 seeking a ruling on contempt of court against the seven pro-BNP lawyers for holding demonstrations in the Supreme Court area demanding removal of two judges.Meanwhile, about 200 lawyers prayed to the Supreme Court to be included as a party in the contempt of court case filed against the seven lawyers. Mohsin Rashid, Convener of the Supreme Court Bar Ad Hoc Committee, and others made the prayer.Pro-BNP lawyers of the Supreme Court on August 17 this year urged two judges of the SC's Appellate Division to immediately step down as the lawyers feel the judges have violated their oath by making political statements while addressing a discussion marking the National Mourning Day on August 15.