Two JCD leaders beaten up on DU campus, handed over to police

Two leaders of Jatiayatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Dhaka University (DU) branch on Tuesday night came under attack, allegedly carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on the campus. Following the thrashing they were handed over to the Shahbagh Police Station.



The two leaders were severely injured as BCL men swooped on them while the JCD leaders were hanging banners and posters at Curzon Hall premises in support of the countrywide blockade and strike, called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).



The injured were Khan Mohammad Jasim, Vice-President of Amar Ekushey Hall and Imam Al Naser Mishuk, General Secretary of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall.