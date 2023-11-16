Dengue claims highest 24 lives in a day

The country witnessed 24, the highest single-day dengue death this year, while 1,623 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Wednesday.The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,520 this year.A total of 5,755 dengue patients, including 1,507 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 96,665 dengue cases and 2,89,390 recoveries this year. �Agencies