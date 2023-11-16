Japan gives 575m yen to BD as Security Assistance grant

The Government of Japan has provided approximately 575 million yen to Bangladesh as grant under newly formed Official Security Assistance programme.The grant is meant to enhance Bangladesh Navy's capacity in maritime security and disaster management, and strengthen deep and enduring bond between these two nations, according to ISPR.An exchange note was signed Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori signed the agreement.The grant reflects Japan's commitment to strengthening regional security and disaster management capabilities. It is a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries, bound by shared values and a vision of a safer and more secure future.The allocated grant will be used to bolster Bangladesh's preparedness and response capabilities in two important areas. Bangladesh will receive few boats under this programme in 2023.Bangladesh's extensive coastline will benefit from improved security measures.