825 DU teachers slam USA’s ‘unwanted interference’ in next nat’l polls

825 teachers of Dhaka University (DU) have expressed deep concern over the 'unwanted interference' of the Untied States of America (USA) ahead of the 12th parliamentary election of Bangladesh.On behalf of the teachers, Pharmacy Faculty Dean Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar issued a statement on Wednesday.The statement said, "All kinds of initiatives have been taken by the Election Commission to make the next parliamentary election free, fair, impartial and participatory. When the Election Commission invited registered political parties to participate in the dialogue on November 4, 26 political parties including Awami League and Jatiya Party participated in the dialogue. BNP-Jamaat and some of their like-minded political parties have shown contempt for democracy and electoral rules by not participating in dialogue."DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, DUTA General Secretary Prof Zeenat Huda, Arts Faculty Dean Prof Abdul Bashir, Science Faculty Dean Prof Md Abdus Samad, Law Faculty Dean Prof Sima Zaman, Business Studies Faculty Dean Prof Md Abdul Moyeen, Social Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Zia Rahman, Biology Faculty Dean Prof AKM Mahbub Hasan, Earth and Environmental Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Md Zillur Rahman, Engineering and Technology Faculty Dean Prof Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, Fine Arts Faculty Dean Prof Nisar Hossain signed the statement, among others.