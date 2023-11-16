UN expresses deep concern over escalating political violence, crackdown in Bangladesh

The United Nations (UN) has expressed deep concern over the escalating political violence, arrests of senior opposition leaders, mass arbitrary detentions, the use of excessive force by authorities, and internet shutdowns in Bangladesh. UN experts emphasized a severe crackdown against workers advocating for fair wages, political activists calling for a free and fair election, and judicial harassment of journalists, human rights defenders, and civil society leaders.The experts also raised alarm about threats to media freedom, citing a pattern of attacks, surveillance, intimidation, and judicial harassment that has resulted in widespread self-censorship in the country's media landscape. They specifically pointed out the weaponization of the judicial system to target journalists and human rights defenders, eroding the independence of the judiciary and undermining fundamental human rights.As an illustrative example of judicial harassment, the experts highlighted the case of investigative journalist Rozina Islam, where the prosecution failed to produce material evidence after an extended period of investigation, repeated hearings, and the imposition of a travel ban affecting her work.The statement from the UN experts also referenced the conviction and imprisonment of the secretary and director of the prominent human rights organization Odhikar. They were charged with publishing "fake information" despite their documented efforts to expose extrajudicial killings and excessive use of force by security forces in 2013, issues the Bangladeshi government has yet to address.Prominent civil society leaders, including Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, and human rights defenders like Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan, facing charges or convictions in retaliation for their human rights work were highlighted as sending a chilling message to all journalists and human rights defenders about the potential severe consequences of dissent or expressing critical opinions.The UN experts emphasized that, according to authorities, over 5,600 cases related to freedom of expression, including those involving prominent journalists and editors, are still pending under the controversial Digital Security Act. They noted that, despite promises of significant legal changes, the new Cyber Security Act has retained many of the flaws of its predecessor, threatening the legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression.The experts urged the Human Rights Council and the international community to impress upon Bangladesh the urgency and importance of ensuring a safe, open, and conducive environment for free and fair elections. They highlighted that the upcoming Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council provides an opportunity for Bangladesh to take concrete actions to end attacks on human rights defenders and journalists.The UN special rapporteurs stated that they had been in contact with the government of Bangladesh on these issues.