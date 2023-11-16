RHD likely to appoint consultant for 4 bypasses, one flyover next year

CHATTORAM, Nov 15: The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is going to appoint a consultant for construction of four by-passes and one flyover over 26 km on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway."Three foreign firms have already submitted their proposals for the project," said Project Manager Engineer Zulfiqar Ahmed.He hopes that the selection of the consultant from the three firms is expected to be completed at the beginning of the next year.The appointed consultant will prepare a detailed design, he added.Then the tender will be floated for appointment of the contractor.Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the proposal for construction of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for building four by-pass roads and one flyover.The ECNEC approved project with Tk 8,556.17 crore recently.Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had conducted a feasibility study involving the cost of Tk 8,556.17 crore for construction of four by-passes and one flyover on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.Zulfiqar Ahmed hopes that the construction works of the project for building four bypass roads and one flyover are expected to begin at the end of the next year. According to the feasibility study report four bypasses and a flyover should be constructed to rid the road of five major bottlenecks.According to the report, there will be the 5.4 km long Patiya bypass, 3.3 km Dohazari bypass, 5.1 km Lohagara bypass, 6.8 km Chakaria bypass, and 3.5 km Keranihat flyover.