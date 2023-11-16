Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg Coxs Bazar Highway

RHD likely to appoint consultant for 4 bypasses, one flyover next year

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Nurul Amin

CHATTORAM, Nov 15: The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is going to appoint a consultant for construction of four by-passes and one flyover over 26 km on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.

"Three foreign firms have already submitted their proposals for the project," said Project Manager Engineer Zulfiqar Ahmed.

He hopes that the selection of the consultant from the three firms is expected to be completed at the beginning of the next year.

The appointed consultant will prepare a detailed design, he added.

Then the tender will be floated for appointment of the contractor.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the proposal for construction of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for building four by-pass roads and one flyover.

The ECNEC approved project with Tk 8,556.17 crore recently.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had conducted a feasibility study involving the cost of Tk 8,556.17 crore for construction of four by-passes and one flyover on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.

Zulfiqar Ahmed hopes that the construction works of the project for building four bypass roads and one flyover are expected to begin at the end of the next year. According to the feasibility study report four bypasses and a flyover should be constructed to rid the road of five major bottlenecks.

According to the report, there will be the 5.4 km long Patiya bypass, 3.3 km Dohazari bypass, 5.1 km Lohagara bypass, 6.8 km Chakaria bypass, and 3.5 km Keranihat flyover.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two JCD leaders beaten up on DU campus, handed over to police
Dengue claims highest 24 lives in a day
Japan gives 575m yen to BD as Security Assistance grant
825 DU teachers slam USA’s ‘unwanted interference’ in next nat’l polls
UN expresses deep concern over escalating political violence, crackdown in Bangladesh
RHD likely to appoint consultant for 4 bypasses, one flyover next year
BNP-led opposition’s blockade ignored
7 Party Alliance to join polls on Jan 7


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft