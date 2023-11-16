Video
Home Back Page

BNP-led opposition’s blockade ignored

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

BNP and its allies' 48-hour blockade was virtually ignored in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday with no picketing, normal traffic  movement and shops as well as markets remained open.

Public and private transports plied on city roads.

BRTC's and private buses plied ignoring the  blockade.

Some educational institutions remained open. Banks and financial institutions operated normally.

However, there was no movement of buses and trucks on long routes.
Trains ran normally.

A good number of passenger launches sailed.

Our Natore Correspondent reported that a group of unidentified elements set a covered van on fire at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district on Wednesday evening, during the first day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade.

The attack on the van of 'PRAN-RFL Company' in Nayabazar area was reported around 5:50pm, said Talha Bin Zashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Two fire tenders from Bonpara Fire Station rushed to the spot to douse the fire, she said.




