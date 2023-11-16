7 Party Alliance to join polls on Jan 7

Seven Party Alliance led by its coordinator Golam Faruk has given announcement of participating in the upcoming national election under the existing mechanism of the government.According to the announcement of the alliance, it will contest in all 300 seats in the election to be held on January 7 in accordance with the announcement of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.The seven parties of the alliance, are- Bangladesh Janata Party, National Awami Party (NAP Bhashani), United Peoples' Party (UPP), Jatiya League, Labour Party, Bangladesh Islamic Party and Progatishil Jatiya Dal (Progressive National Party).Leaders of the alliance have taken the decision of joining the election at a meeting held on Wednesday in a city hotel with its coordinator Golam Faruk in the chair, a press release signed by its coordinator Omor Faruk said.Among others, Janata Party Chairman Dr Abdullah Al Naser, General Secretary Tajul Islam, NAP Bhashani President Nazrul Islam, UPP President Jahirul Islam, Jatiya League President Sheikh Ashraf and Labour Party President Md. Hassan attended the meeting.