BNP becomes foe of country: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP now became an organization of miscreants and the party has turned into an enemy of the country.

"It is needed to ensure security to important installations when a country is attacked by external enemies. Now we have to provide security to protect those from the attack of BNP," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a human chain programme organized by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) in front of Central Shaheed Minar protesting BNP-Jamaat's arson attacks across the country.

About the possible dialogue with opposition political parties the minister said dialogue can be held with any political party as Awami League believes in the culture of discourse to take forward the country through consensus.

"But, dialogue cannot be held with terrorists and perpetrators of violence," he said.

Hasan said, BNP has lost the character of a political party as its top leader is promoting vandalism asking party leaders to carry out arson attacks.

Pointing out the actions of the US government against the Capital Hill attackers after the last general election the minister said the US government didn't hold any dialogue with the attackers, rather they were brought to book to uphold the rule of law.

About the ultimatum of Charmonai Pir to the government, the minister said, but he (Pir) is not giving any ultimatum to Israel. Even, he didn't tell anything about the crimes against the humanity in Gaza."

The information Minister said law enforcing agencies arrested the arsonists and their financers. Some human rights organizations have made statements against their arrest, but they didn't make any statement over the brutally killing people in Gaza, he said.

He said the Election Commission will declare election schedule and we will congratulate the commission if they declare the schedule.

Hasan Mahmud urged all to remain alert against miscreants as they cannot create unstable situation after announcement of poll schedule.

AL leaders Ashim Kumar Ukil, MP, Advocate Boloram Poddar, Shahe Alam Murad, artiste Manoranjan Ghoshal and Dr Arup Ratan Chowdhury, Tarin Jahan, Sangeeta Chowdhury, and Arun Sarker Rana among others, addressed the programme with BSJ president Rafiqul Alam in the chair.     �BSS



