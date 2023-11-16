Dun & Bradstreet launches BD DUNS100

Dun & Bradstreet Data & Analytics Private Limited proudly launched its flagship Bangladesh DUNS100 publication at The Westin Dhaka recently.The first-of-its-kind publication in the SAME regions aims to acknowledge the contribution of 100 leading firms in Bangladesh across 15 major sectors of the economy.The launch event was graced by Chief Guest Bangladesh Private Investment and Industry Advisor to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman MP, Dun & Bradstreet SAME (South Asia Middle East Ltd) CEO, Rajesh Mirchandani, D&B Data & Analytics Limited CEO, Zara Mahbub and Economist, Dr M Masrur Reaz, Chairman and Founder, Policy Exchange Bangladesh.D&B Data & Analytics Limited CEO, Zara Mahbub unveiled the cover design and website URL: www.duns100bd.com for submission of nominations to DUNS100.The event received overwhelming response from MNCs, banks, business chambers, distinguished executives, industry experts, government officials and representatives from various organizations.The chief guest of the program Salman Fazlur Rahman MP said, "in order for the private sector to grow we need capital and FDI and companies like Dun & Bradstreet can provide solutions that will enable our companies to grow. The Bangladesh DUNS100 is a very timely initiative to show to the world that Bangladesh is ready."During his welcome address, Dun & Bradstreet SAME CEO Rajesh Mirchandani recounted D&B's confidence in the Bangladeshi companies and talked about the country's economy. He also discussed the key role played by D&B to support emergence of Bangladesh as a key player in the global economy.