Fire breaks out in Keraniganj building

A fire broke out on the top floor of a six-storey building at Aganagar in Keraniganj upazila Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at 8:55 am on the 5th floor of the Alam Market building and soon engulfed it, said Tanha Bin Zasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room.
On information, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. �UNB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft