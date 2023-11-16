Fire breaks out in Keraniganj building

A fire broke out on the top floor of a six-storey building at Aganagar in Keraniganj upazila Wednesday morning.The fire broke out at 8:55 am on the 5th floor of the Alam Market building and soon engulfed it, said Tanha Bin Zasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room.On information, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. �UNB