Political events affect students too

Dear SirAfter many years, strikes and blockades are being announced again in the country. Violence has been seen in the country's politics since October 28. One after another, public transport is being set on fire. In such a situation, students and parents have to come to educational institutions with the fear of unpleasant incidents on the roads. As the question arises about the safety of life and property, new concerns have reigned about the education of students. It is having an adverse effect on the mind of students. From the current month, various evaluation tests including annual will start in all educational institutions.In such a situation, all the students have one demand that the situation in the country should be normalized and the safety of the students should be ensured so that no one faces any danger on the road.Sadia MutmainnahStudent, University of Rajshahi