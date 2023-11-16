Poll schedule announced amid political turmoil

The much-awaited schedule for the country's 12th parliamentary election has been announced amid political turmoil. But hope for a free, fair and inclusive election remains uncertain as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has already warned of dire consequences if election takes place without implementing its demand for a neutral government.Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal while addressing the nation on Wednesday evening announced the schedule for the upcoming general election describing the country's present situation as conducive to it. He reiterated Election Commission's (EC) determination and commitment of holding a free and fair election.However, the reality remains different. Both ruling and opposition parties have been at daggers drawn over the issue of how the upcoming general election will take place. Both sides have been sticking to their stands even though there have been palpable efforts from inside and outside the country to bring them to the table for negotiations to find an amicable solution acceptable to all.By failing to sit together despite several approaches from the ruling party in the past, BNP and its like-minded parties have indulged in violent activities by resorting to destructive political programmes like hartal and blockades since October 28 when their grand rally in Dhaka turned into violence brutally killing a policeman and attacking the residence of the Chief Justice. The journalists and media vehicles also came under attack and assault of BNP activists.Even BNP's fifth blockade has been in place until today (Thursday) affecting country�s already volatile economy and causing common people's sufferings.Continued destructive political events have made the country and its people suffer much. Over a dozen people have lost their valuable lives in addition to damage to many various types of transports and properties. According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, at least 154 arson attacks occurred across the country in the 17 days of BNP's strikes and blockades with over 135 vehicles set afire.Judged by the current simmering tensions, country's political violence is feared to rise as the recent last ditch attempt initiated by the US for a dialogue between squabbling political parties has failed to yield any visible outcome.Suffice to say, there is very little hope for such dialogue or negotiation in the foreseeable future. This is clear when Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told the US Ambassador to Bangladesh on Wednesday since the Election Commission was set to announce the election schedule there is no scope left for dialogue now.Earlier on Monday, separate letters from the US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu were sent to Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party, urging them to sit for dialogue without any preconditions. But there has been lukewarm response to his letter.We are still hopeful that our politicians will not let the nation down and find a solution to the simmering crisis in the interest of staging a free, fair and inclusive election acceptable to all by refraining from resorting to violence, chaos and anarchy. Let our democracy win and country's leap to development continue without any disruption with the national election taking place on January 7, 2024.