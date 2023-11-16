How the world sees Palestinians die in Israeli brutalities

Since 1948, Palestinian people have been fighting for their freedom against occupying forces.





Dehumanisation is an initial stage for justifying injustice. Dehumanisation is considered a preliminary stage for legalising genocide.The first step of dehumanisation is to normalise mass casualties and large-scale destruction and convince the rest of the world to represent the targeted society as a symbol of fear and loathing by spreading hatred since hate is intrinsically tied to fear.





How the world sees Palestinians die in Israeli brutalities





We have to revisit the feasibility of the veto system of the UN and the strength and capability of implementation of adopted resolutions by the UNSC and UNHRC, like other similarorganizations. The capacity of charge formulation, issuing warrants against culprits, and overall trial process against any individuals, party, community, or nation for mass atrocities, war crimes, aggression, or any potential threat to humanity, and finally the power to execute the convicted under judgment neutrally.





One child dies per hour. While I am writing it, the death toll passed 11,320, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women. And when you read this article, the figure would be much more. 725,000 Palestinian people were displaced amidst the horrifying climate to save lives. And 50,000 women are pregnant, and more than 160 women are expected to give birth to new children every day. Due to the lack of sanitary materials, many women are taking pills for delayed periods.No food, no water, no medicine, and no fuel, but there are 2.2 million people in the open sky, a land under complete siege. It's not a made-up story; it is reality, the current ground scenario of the Gaza Strip.From October 7 until now, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has continued relentlessly bombing more than 2.2 million people through a widely used weapon and the bombardment of hospitals, schools, and refugee shelters, which has resulted in the massacre of thousands of civilians, including children and journalists.Emergence of the 7 October: A problem turns into a crisis. When it is overlooked or overshadowed by fear, oppression, and arms for a long time, then it alters into a crisis. If we have scope to resolve it diplomatically, why do we go for troops, extreme arms, or massive destruction?When the existence and humanity of an entire society are denied again and again, existentialism is cast into threat concurrently, andthis results into then rebellion activities-what we experienced on October 7.What after that?A collective 'punishment', invasion!massacres upon massacres, irrespective of all, even infants.How does a conscious human consider these mass brutalised bodies of men, women, and children's casualties-in such a manner in the 21st century-silently?And this fear acts as one of the triggering factors to mobilise the genocidal attacks.This psychological process gradually helps to develop a common ground from where the target community seems like lower creatures, savages, racially inferior, and harmful to civilised society who deserve only enslavement, torture, and even killing justifiable and allowed to remain.Ironically, at the same time, propagandist media served to justify this mass killing and persecution in the name of militants, propagating narratives, baseless statistics, fake news, and videos aside from moral and ethical obligations.Ultimately, killing the Gazan people becomes a matter of routine, having no right to empathy; their suffering no longer matters.Here, Israel has tried their best to mingle the crisis with biblical issues, convincing the West that the Gazan people are like insects such as snakes, cockroaches, rats, or something below these.In this way, Israel left the world in two parts: observers and perpetrators, depicting the Palestinian people as subhuman creatures who must be swept out, and violence became too intimate. To whom, the world is not safe, essential to get rid of-creating a moral exclusion isn't difficult for the perpetrators.'It makes it safer for the perpetrator too-the pilot is less likely to die than those involved in hand-to-hand combat.'For geopolitical interests, we often forget we are humans, and humanity is defeated by our cowardice. We fail to equate all humans with having an equal right to enjoy freedom of speech and human rights and distinguish between freedom fighters and militants.How denial of universal truth, demand, and fact brings solution, peace, or justice rather than peaceful co-existence may beget happiness and humanity and escape the bloodsheddingdecades after decades.We don't like to listen to the screams of the Palestinian children; rather, we are obsessed with power politics.The West always makes the best use of the disunity among the Arab countries; they also enjoy it.The humanitarian pauses or humanitarian corridors are themselves an insult to humanity; it is a slap to humanity. 'Enough is enough' instigates the perpetrator to the escalation of the genocide,rather than portrays our humanitarian mindset.Our dual stance makes space to differentiate between Ukraine and the Hamas people. Our thinking and mindset about universal humanity are thwarted by our short-mindedness, which hinders us from acting neutrally beyond borders, and humanity undergoes different colours and flavours and varies from country to country. Fighting for freedom is militant; on the other hand, occupiers deserve to defend themselves.Our human rights, democratic values, and freedom of speech are very choosy and selective. We are still unable to acknowledge human rights equally for all, irrespective of religion, faith, sexual, or political identity, and equalise between East and West. We are sellers, not practitioners. Otherwise, how does Mr. Netanyahu get licenced to carry on such mass killings indiscriminately, getting spared from executing war crimes several times?Genocide versus war: How can we define it as a war?On one side are the most powerful 20th-century military forces in the world, blessed with the US, and their allies on the other side are minimal weapons. The IDF used white phosphorus, which is an extreme violation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and the Geneva Convention.Can it be described as genocide or an ethnic cleansing?Far-reaching impacts: This war will affect the long-term triggering of Jew-phobia among people worldwide. The Jewish people will suffer from being scared, and it will not be easy to cope with this soreness. The Israelis will have to pay many times the cost of this war. Mr. Netanyahu pushed the whole nation towards risk andinsecurity.Strategically, the consequences of the genocide will diminish, collapse the Jewish image and erode international acceptance worldwide.Towards Solution: How does this repeated denial of the two-state solution-a universal factand the demand of 2.2 million people bring solution, peace, and justice?We are pursuing a solution bypassing the root cause-a free motherland for the Palestinian people, a peaceful co-existence that may beget happiness and end the blood-shedding going on for decades after decades.It's high time to rethink the effectiveness of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC). The UN should be kept free from a 'one or a few countries-centric' decision-making mechanism, a nation should not serve its purposes by using the UN platform.The writer is a Humanitarian Worker and Climate Activist