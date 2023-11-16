Biden-Jinping meet to focus on major global issues

The US is now worried about China. The U.S. military has been restructured through decades of fighting the war on terror. They are getting equipped with new weapons. Also ready for big competition. This excitement was recently recalled by a mysterious balloon. The world also saw that no one is ready to give concessions to anyone. However, if there is a war between these two countries, it goes without saying that it will surpass any world war. In that case, the meeting of the two leaders at this time shows the way of light to stabilize the global economy to some extent.





There is no doubt that China's relationship with the United States is heated and the two countries are fiercely competitive. Both countries are wary of each other's hegemony and often talk about it. Both countries are trying to strengthen their spheres in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Israel's invasion of Palestine, US support for Israel despite widespread condemnation from around the world, US support for Ukraine on the Russia-Ukraine war issue and China's partial inaction, the future steps of the two countries on the climate issue, these unresolved and important trade disagreement issues will come up in the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on Wednesday.The issue of normalization of trade relations is also expected to be vigorously discussed. That's why the Chinese president's visit to the United States is the focus of the whole world. Because the US election is ahead. And Joe Biden is running for a second term as president. Although there is no possibility of a major compromise between the two countries, it was expected that the ongoing tension between the two countries would cool down a bit. It may have been somewhat successful. At least the visit and exchange of views has been done. It was a great opportunity to mend relations between the two countries. In the direction of the relationship between the two countries, if the two countries get involved in a war in the near future, it will be a disastrous situation for the world.These two countries have been in a fiercely competitive position for the past few years. This conflict exists in every matter, including arms, trade, and diplomacy. In a competitive world, powerful nations are naturally in a state of tension in many ways. Xi Jinping is going to the United States on the occasion of the APEC summit. Although the restoration of economic relations between the two countries is not possible, there is a possibility of normalization of relations. The economic relations of these two countries have been strained for the past few years.Although the two leaders met at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, a year ago and hinted at normalizing economic ties, the reparations have not progressed very far. Over the past few years, the US has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Chinese companies and individuals. A study by Chen Wenling, chief economist of the China Center for International Economic Change, shows that the US has imposed sanctions on 725 Chinese companies and 241 individuals since 2018. On the contrary, China has also imposed several restrictions. After Joe Biden became the president of the United States, the two powerful presidents will meet for the second time on November 15. According to BBC, US officials say that many issues such as the Israel-Gaza war, Taiwan, Ukraine war and election interference will come up in the meeting. Earlier this year, the relationship between the two countries cracked.The US claims that China has sent a spy balloon into its skies. Earlier last year, then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, due to which China cut military contact between the two countries. The mercury in the Russia-Ukraine war is already running high. Both the countries are competing for trade, technology, expansion of hegemony, military power etc. The relationship has become increasingly bitter over the past few years. Cold war is going on between the two countries.Although this is not directly stated, it is true. China is becoming increasingly important in international diplomacy. China's current success in the Middle East issue is its biggest proof. China is now the second largest economy in the world. Therefore, the world peace process will be meaningless if China is ignored. And if both the superpower countries want it, then it is possible to bring peace to the world. Several issues are now facing both the countries. If there is a direct agreement between the two countries, it can be called a visible achievement. But if it doesn't then there is a possibility, a possibility of ending bitterness. In the end, the solution should be found in the discussion. It even applies equally to the Russia-Ukraine war.A war has started between the two countries to retain dominance in the 'semiconductor chip' industry. According to the report published there, the current assets of the chip market are said to be 500 billion dollars, which is expected to double by 2030. So the US and China are desperate to control its supply chain. It is natural that there will be intense competition between these two countries. It is more difficult for someone to maintain control of the world alone. Because various countries are trying to rise to the top by using technological prowess and military and diplomatic strategies, among which China is one of the contenders. Power refers to a combination of financial capability, political foresight, continuous development and modernization of technology that is ahead of other countries, and advanced infrastructure. The United States has dominated the world for many years. However, power is the main regulator of influence. Even in our social environment, those who have more power have influence. Their decision must be followed.The issue of Taiwan is important where China does not see Taiwan as independent and the US is ready to defend Taiwan at any cost. So it was assumed that the United States would not sit idly by if China launched a military operation in Taiwan. The US still leads in technological excellence in key areas. These include intelligence gathering, missile defense systems and state-of-the-art fighter jets. The US is able to maintain deep networks in Asia and Europe through NATO.China is behind in these aspects. But China is also moving forward. It has become even stronger under Xi Jinping. China continues to ace the technology market beyond Asia. They are constantly increasing their power on land, sky or sea. China may now be focused on expanding its influence in Asia or its own neighborhood. There can be no assurance that its spread will not increase further in the future.The writer is a columnist