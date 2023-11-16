Growing digital financial inclusion heralds new era

The digital transformation and financial inclusion services are leveraging growth and it's a market driven potential to cope with the fast changing digital world.





Prolonged coronavirus pandemic across the world catalyzed a shift from traditional salaries and wages into digital payment methods aiming to minimize physical contact among businesses, government and non-government agencies. The trend debuted a new era for financial inclusion on a global scale. Bangladesh in particular was no exception to this.Availability of smart phones with high bandwidth networks started accelerating digital transactions through mobile wallets, programmed apps and market competition among mobile financial services.Bangladesh Bank devised various policies to legitimize the growing transformation within a frame to ensure strong firewall, service providers and clients safety and took measures to foster financial literacy with support of both local and international agencies. The initiatives paved the way for a more financially inclusive and aware society in Bangladesh.As per 2020 statistics the numbers of RMG workers holding bank accounts are around 60,000 and these numbers have in no doubt risen in three years. As per Bangladesh's central bank's first quarter data in the running calendar year total numbers of No-Frill Accounts were recorded as 30,446,421 with a total deposit of Tk589 billion. On the other hand there are a dozen numbers of mobile financial service providers as subsidiaries of the scheduled commercial banks. In line with the growing trend Bangladesh Bank also took measures to expedite digital transactions and it has given Letter of Intent to two companies and initial nodes to several others to go for digital banks.Such advancement of digital banks is attracting people to transact through digital systems. It is likely to pave the way of borrowing, depositing money to various amounts ranging from nano-loans to big digital loans to street vendors to CMSMEs and to both white and blue collar jobs.Readymade garments sector in Bangladesh, the main driving force of economic growth employs around 4.2 million workers and this single sector grew from $10 billion to $42 billion between 2008 and 2022. For these huge numbers of workers automated digital payment systems can enhance the workers financial freedom over their incomes from their existing traditional monthly pay days. A digital payment system by introducing ways of early access to wages and the opportunity of getting loans can enhance the livelihood of low workers who do not get adequate payments. For the well-being of the RMG workers, several non-government organizations are working to enhance their livelihood. As an example Swisscontact-an international non-government organization in collaboration with Agam International a-AI based company is extending its hands to support the RMG workers under Sarathi project to educate them about financial literacy, formal financial system and to let them know about digital payments systems.This initiative is accelerating digital financial inclusion and it is a new era in empowering workers with financial independence. They started promoting customised market-based solutions. The international NGO assists workers in both analog and digital financial literacy. Savings, deposits, KYC, different app based services, calculating interests, loan repayments, wallets, cheques, bank accounts, digital borrowing and many others. Agam and Swisscontact partnership by this have expedited a wide range of financial literacy among garment workers and a good numbers are enrolled in AI tech based access to earned wages and in digital nano-loans. With a series of training garment workers do have access to their own incomes that they can borrow money by using AI tech based apps from onboard partner banks that they do not need to wait for traditional monthly pay days. The partnership is to spur financial literacy and to accelerate financial inclusions aiming to improve daily lives of RMG workers and empowering them to borrow money in emergency without resorting to informal lending.Wages digitalization, digital borrowing and depositing through smart phones are on rise at coordinated works between the two organizations. In digital financial inclusions it aims to contribute more by educating workers in different sectors like in textile, ship breaking and building. The initiatives are improving the financial health of the RMG workers and making them more financially resilient. The digital loan borrowers and their access to early earned wages are helping workers in taking their financial decisions and planning.At the growing financial literacy the partnership project has helped open accounts of 100 thousands employees of more than 50 RMG factories and partnering with several commercial banks and the steps and measures are boosting economic growth with enhanced productivity and making lives easy for the workers in the apparel industry. The trend of transforming wages into digitization and factory owners' payroll automation is heading towards a new era of paying staff.The writer is Chief Executive Officer of Agam International Limited