Let our RMG industry grow smoothly

According to the data of Export Development Bureau (EPB), in July-October of the current financial year, the income of garment exports was 16.22 billion dollars. The growth has been 5.95 percent. During the same period last year, exports of goods were 14.78 billion dollars, which is 8.86 percent below the target level. In September, the growth in readymade garment exports was 13.07 percent.





The garment industry is one of the driving forces of the country's economy. This sector has not only enriched the country's foreign exchange reserves, but also ensured the employment of about 44 lakh people. Apart from this, the garment sector has directly and indirectly created employment for about one crore people through backward and forward linkage industries. Entrepreneurs, workers, government, foreign brands or buyers, development partners have contributed to this achievement.The garment industry has been developed in this country for four decades. 3 thousand 964 factories have been closed due to various reasons. It is known that 317 factories were closed during Corona alone. At one time there were 6 thousand 800 member factories of BGMEA, of which 2 thousand 339 factories are in operation. Out of this, only 1,600 factories are exporting products by receiving direct orders from foreign buyers. The rest of the factories sustain their business by sub-contracting, i.e. taking work from those who receive direct work orders. The rest of the factories have been closed due to various reasons. BJME claims that some have become defaultersAccording to the latest data from Mapped in Bangladesh (MIB), the country currently has 4,114 export-oriented garment factories. Among them, 2 thousand 831 are members of BGMEA and BKMEA, two associations of garment industry owners. And the number of factories that are not members of these two organizations is 1 thousand 283. However, there are several ready-made garment factories outside these two organizations. According to MIB data, currently 3.3 million 3 thousand 517 workers are working in the garment industry sector.The production of this sector is decreasing which has contributed to increase the foreign exchange reserves. Hundreds of factories are closing in the recent agitation. As a result, about two hundred factories were closed.On November 7, the government increased the basic wages by 56.25 percent and set a minimum wage of Tk 12,500 for garment workers. A section of workers are protesting and vandalizing to demand Rs 23,000 by rejecting this wage. In this context, the owners are closing the factories. According to the data of the Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the export of ready-made garments decreased by 13.93 percent in the month of October.Bangladesh's garment exports are declining in major markets including Europe-America. Out of this, garment exports to the United States, the single largest market for Bangladeshi garments, decreased by 23.33 percent in 9 months (January-September). Out of this, as a single month, exports decreased by almost 35 percent (34.71 percent) in the month of September alone. This information is known from the report published by the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the United States (US) Department of Commerce. On the other hand, according to the calculations of Bangladesh Bank, the export income decreased by about 3 billion dollars in July-September. This is prolonging the ongoing dollar-crisis.In the first three months of the fiscal year 2023-24, July-September, the export income of 10 billion or 1000 million dollars came to the country. This export income is 3 billion dollars less than 13 billion or 1 thousand 3 billion dollars in the same period of the previous financial year (2022-23). Although overall exports have increased in the current financial year, exports in the first three months of the fiscal year stood at $1,368 million, compared to $1,249 million in the same period last year. In these three months, the export growth has been 9 and a half percent.An official in the government has commented that they are being misled by 'wrong information' in the ongoing agitation over the wages of a section of workers in the garment sector. Whatever it is the number of workers employed in the garment industry was around 5 million. Now due to various crises in this industry, the number of working workers is decreasing rapidly. On the other hand, foreign income is decreasing. The fear is increasing. In this situation, this industry should be kept alive. Or it can cause big problems for the country.The writer is Manager, Public Relations Department, Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation.