Matarbari Deep Seaport to play key role in economic development

Conscious citizens of our country are well aware that under the incomparable leadership of the honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is making unprecedented progress in various fields, propelling the nation forward in global politics, socio-economic systems, and human development. With indicators of economic, social, and human development, Bangladesh is advancing remarkably in overall development. Today, Bangladesh stands tall as a developed and dynamic economic nation in the world arena, garnering significant attention from global leaders. Its stable growth rate, encompassing economic development including industrialization, political maturity, and a strategic geographical location, positions Bangladesh prominently on the international stage.Bangladesh is navigating the challenges of regional security with a balanced and friendly approach, maintaining strong and amicable relations with both the neighboring India and the development partner China. Bangladesh's capability to maintain equilibrium in its relations with India and China could play a significant role in shaping the future of this region.In contemporary times, in the realm of geo-politics, it is evident that Bangladesh is a subject of unwavering interest for all nations globally, including New Delhi, Washington, Tokyo, Beijing, Moscow, and Ankara. Two main reasons explain the persistent interest of these nations in Bangladesh. Firstly, Bangladesh is sought after for inclusion in their global alliances. For instance, Washington-Tokyo desires to include Dhaka in the Indo-Pacific strategy. On the other hand, China, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), eyes Bangladesh for its strategic position. Although Bangladesh has not explicitly committed to any side and has maintained a neutral stance, its diplomatic prowess with both China and India sets a notable precedent that could play a crucial role in shaping the future of this region.The primary driver of Bangladesh's global significance is its geographical location. The construction of a deep seaport has been a long-standing aspiration for the country. From the early stages, Bangladesh has garnered interest from economic powerhouses like China, Japan, and India. The slow and steady policy was adopted by the government to ensure that the mega project of constructing a deep seaport in the Bay of Bengal is carefully evaluated. While India, China, and the Netherlands were initially involved in the competition, Japan took responsibility for the mega project after extensive negotiations. Japan, being a technologically advanced and economically powerful country like China and India, is actively considering Bangladesh as a focal point for the implementation of the deep seaport project. According to their perspective, Japan's responsibility in the construction of the power plant in Matarbari, with a capacity of 1,320 megawatts, is an indication of the potential for building the deep seaport in the region. Their viewpoint suggests that the construction of a deep seaport alongside the establishment of a power plant in the vicinity could result in reduced construction costs. In reality, this perspective has propelled JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) to express interest in the possibility of constructing a deep seaport in Matarbari after verifying the initial feasibility.The news published in the mass media indicates that in 2009, Japan expressed its interest to the government in using the near-sea island of Sonadia in Cox's Bazar for deep-sea port construction. Since then, China has pledged necessary financial assistance. Although in 2014, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Beijing, there was the possibility of signing an agreement for the construction of the deep-sea port in Sonadia, the outcome may be hindered by the influence of various countries. According to international analysts, Bangladesh was the last resort for China in its continuous efforts to build ports in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives, and Myanmar, surrounding India from all directions. After a prolonged silence, in February 2016, Bangladesh officially announced the cancellation of the plan for constructing the Sonadia deep-sea port. In the analysis of this significant event, journalist Indrani Bagchi of The Times of India wrote that Bangladesh's cancellation of the Sonadia project was a strategic decision. Undoubtedly, it received assistance from India, Japan, and the United States.As far as everyone knows, the first deep-sea port in the country is being constructed on 1,031 acres of land in the Matarbari-Dholghat area of Cox's Bazar, adjacent to the Bay of Bengal. The initial cost for this project has been estimated at BDT 18,580 crore. Under the Ministry of Shipping, the Chittagong Port Authority is responsible for the practical implementation of this project, with a deadline set from January 2020 to January 2026. On November 11, 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the channel of the deep-sea port in Matarbari and laid the foundation for the first terminal. According to experts, this port will not only add a new source of revenue to Bangladesh's economy but will also bring about significant changes. Just as Hong Kong and Singapore have strengthened their economies through their seaports, Bangladesh has embarked on the same path. The use of the Matarbari port offers business prospects, attracting two strategic rivals, India and China, along with Japan, Bhutan, and Nepal.According to the Ministry of Shipping, the Matarbari port will play a vital role in transforming Bangladesh's economy. Ships with a draft of up to 9.5 meters can berth at the jetties of Chittagong Port, while the Matarbari deep-sea port can accommodate large container ships with a capacity of more than 8,000 TEUs. Additionally, it is expected to save hundreds of crores of taka annually in ship chartering fees for importing and exporting goods.Due to the inability of vessels like Maersk to reach Chittagong Port, businessmen have to wait at the ports of Singapore, Colombo, and Malaysia. Currently, it takes 45 days to send a shipment from Bangladesh to America. With the operation of the Matarbari deep-sea port, reaching the designated destination in much less time will be possible. The cost of transporting goods from the ports of Singapore and Colombo will also decrease by 10 to 20 percent. This will contribute two to three billion dollars to the country's economy. The large feeder vessels coming to Chittagong Port will now be able to anchor at the Matarbari deep-sea port, significantly reducing transportation costs.According to the Chairman of Chittagong Port, the jetties of Chittagong Port currently accommodate ships with a draft of 9.5 meters. These ships can carry 800 to 2,400 TEUs. However, the Matarbari deep-sea port can handle container ships with a capacity of more than 8,000 TEUs. Additionally, every year, hundreds of crores of taka are spent on chartering ships for business purposes since Mother Vessel cannot come to Chittagong Port. Waiting for business at the ports of Singapore, Colombo, and Malaysia is due to this reason. Sending a shipment from Bangladesh to the United States currently takes 45 days. It is hoped that the diverse economic activities related to Matarbari will contribute 2 to 3 percent to the country's GDP. The significant role of this port in logistics and supply chain management and its impact on business and commerce will undoubtedly make a meaningful contribution to the economic development of the country. The Matarbari-Maheshkhali area will develop into a hub of industrialization and will undoubtedly play a leading role in all respects in the continued progress and advanced transition of Bangladesh-this is the expectation. The Matarbari-Maheshkhali area will develop into a hub of industrialization and will undoubtedly play a leading role in all respects in the continued progress and advanced transition of Bangladesh-this is the expectation.The writer is an educationalist, Former Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University