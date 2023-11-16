13 nabbed with drugs in five dists

A total of 13 people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Bagerhat, Noakhali, Sunamganj, Jhenidah and Kishoreganj, recently.BAGERHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 12 kilograms of hemp from the district town on Sunday morning.The arrested persons are: Kabir Hossen, 23, hails from Sardarpara area of Kurigram District; and Mizan Hawlader, 28, of Fulbari area, and Khalid Hasan Lipu, 25, of Palpara area in Bagerhat District.Bagerhat District Police Media Cell Chief Coordinator Syed Babul Akhtar said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Khardar VIP Mor area in the town at around 9:30 am, and arrested the trio along with the hemp.At that time, the law enforcers have also seized a covered van from their possession.However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed the police station (PS) concerned and legal action would be taken against those arrested, the police official added.HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 350 yaba tablets from Hatiya Upazila of the district.The arrested persons are: Md Yusuf, 25, son of Nazrul Islam, and Md Jahedul Islam, 22, son of Md Marjahan, residents of Char Ishwar Union.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Ishwar Union at around 2 am on Wednesday, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya PS Jisan Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that legal action would be taken against those arrested.SUNAMGANJ: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 24 bottles of liquor and 1,620 India rupees from Madhyanagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.The arrested man is Ashik Nur Islam, 23, a resident of Koroibari Village under Bongsikunda North Union in the upazila.Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-28 conducted a drive in the village at night, and arrested the youth along with the drugs and foreign currencies, said Md Sohel Khan, an official of the battalion.Madhyanagar PS OC Md Emran Hossain said BGB handed over the arrested to the PS after filling of a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act.Later on, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.JHENIDAH: Police, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 120 bottles of phensedyl and 30 pieces of Tapentadol tablet from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Dipto Kumar Bishwas, Zakaria Hossain, and Enamul Haque, residents of the upazila.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hatgopalpur Bazaar area, and arrested the trio along with the drugs, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Jhenidah Sadar Circle Mir Abidur Rahman.At that time, police also seized 3 motorcycles, one laptop, 10 mobile phone sets, and Tk 90,000 in cash from their possession.A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 40 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Ahammad, 25, a resident of Brammangram Village under Kasba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District; and Md Foyez Ullah, 19, Md. Hridoy, 19, and Md Nasir Uddin, 19, hail from Padmacote Village under Debidwar Upazila in Cumilla.RAB-14 CPC- 2 Bhairab Camp Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zahid Hasan confirmed the matter on Monday afternoon.He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nataler Mor area under the upazila, and arrested them red-handed along with the drugs.A case was field with Bhairab Model PS under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the RAB official added.