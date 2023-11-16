Man crushed under train

PANCHAGARH, Nov 15: A physically-challenged man was crushed under a train in Atwari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Polash Chandra Barman, 35, son of Hardev Chandra Barman, a resident of Thakurbari area under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.Local Union Parishad Chairman Abu Jahed confirmed the incident.