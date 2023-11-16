Man crushed under train

PANCHAGARH, Nov 15: A physically-challenged man was crushed under a train in Atwari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Polash Chandra Barman, 35, son of Hardev Chandra Barman, a resident of Thakurbari area under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Abu Jahed confirmed the incident.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft