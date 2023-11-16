Samudra HaqueBOGURA: Samudra Haque, senior staff reporter of the Daily Janakantha at Bogura office, died of heart failure at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at 9 am on Tuesday. He was 71.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bogura Central Eidgah ground in the town after Magrib prayers.Later on, he was buried at Dakshin Bogura Graveyard.He left behind his wife, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.Regebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, Bogura Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam, District Awami League President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu and Bogura Press Club President Mahmudul Alam Noyon, among others, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.Nasir UddinDAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Nasir Uddin, former head teacher of Taragunia High School in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at his residence at 11:30 pm on Monday. He was 90.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Taragunia Madrasa Orphanage premises in the upazila after Asr prayers on Tuesday.Later on, he was buried at Taragunia Madrasa Orphanage Graveyard in the upazila.Nasir Uddin left behind his one son, five daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.