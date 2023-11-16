Three minors drown in three districts

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Chapainawabganj and Bhola, on Tuesday.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The incident took place in Gobindapur Village under Mominpur Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.The deceased was identified as Junaidul Islam, 4, son of Mohammad Raihan Ali, a resident of the village.It was known that Junaidul drowned in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond at around 3 pm and rushed to local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Hafiz Md Raihan confirmed the incident.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy drowned and another went missing while taking bath in the Mahananda River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.The deceased was identified as Mahmudullah, 9, a resident of Notun Para Ghat area of Kazipara in the upazila.The missing boy is Sifat, 13, son of Hanif from the same area.Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar PS, said the duo went down in the Mahananda River to take bath at a ghat at around 1 pm.At one stage of bathing, they drowned in the river, but locals retrieved Mahmudullah's body after a while, said the OC.Divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence are conducting search operations for Sifat, the OC added.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.The deceased was identified as Mst Komela, 3, daughter of Oman expatriate Md Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Romaganj Union in the upazila.It was known that Komela fell in a pond next to the house at noon while her family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members rescued Komela from the pond and took her to neighbouring Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.Lalmohan PS OC SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.