Rats,insects damage Aman plants at Dacope

DACOPE, KHULNA, Nov 15: Rats and insects (Current Poka and other insects) are damaging Aman paddy fields in Dacope Upazila of the district.In most of the Aman fields in the upazila, the attack of Current Poka has increased at a large scale. At the same time, rats are devouring Aman paddy by cutting down plants.Victim farmers are not getting remedy by applying different insecticides and rat-killing poison or other systems, as advised by local agriculture officials.In apprehension of loss-making paddy output, thousands of farmers in the upazila have turned almost directionless.According to sources at the agriculture department in the upazila, like the last year Aman has been cultivated on 19,230 hectares (ha) of lands in 9 unions and one municipality in the upazila.These lands included 16,155 ha of high yielding, 2,925 ha local variety, and 150 ha of hybrid paddy species.During a visit to different areas at Dacope, it was learnt, planthoppers and other insects have appeared at a large scale in almost all areas. The rat menace is also alarming.Rats go into hide in holes in paddy fields at day time. But at night they come out and cut down stems of plants. Later on, the cut plants grow brown and die. Farmers think, due to rough weather, the attack of planthoppers has gone up. If the rat and insect attacks continue, the Aman production might not be achieved. It was told by victim farmers.A farmer of Khalisa area in the upazila, Bimal Biswas said, he has cultivated Aman on nine bighas of contract land. But two bighas of the total land have already been devoured by rats. He is trying to check rats and planthoppers by spraying different insecticides.According to advice by sub-assistant agriculture officers, he is applying poison in his fields, but it is not working. He is in fear of irrecoverable damages.Chunkuri area growers Jibanananda Mandal, Mukul Sardar, and grower Saheber Aabad Shiddharta Cowdikar, and Gourapad Haldar of Bajua area said, due to heavy rain and no-rain, insects like planthopper, rice insect, and Leda Poka have appeared in BR-23 Aman fields.In the past years, it needed one time insecticide spraying till harvesting, but this year by spraying insecticides for three/four times, it cannot be sure that the crop can be harvested, they added.The same concern was echoed by other growers in Banishanta, Kamarkhola, Gunari, Kamnibasia and Botbunia areas.Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, 50-60 ha of Aman fields have been cut down by rats in the upazila. Attacks of different insects including planthopper have gone up, he added."We have mobile advice centres in each union for checking insects and rats. Besides, mike-based awareness is being made in every polder," he added.Farmers are being made aware through field day, the official maintained.