Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

People very angry with ‘Dynastic, negative’ politics of Congress: Modi

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in Madhya Pradesh to elect the BJP to power for a developed state and country, asserting that people are very angry with the "dynastic and negative" politics of the Congress.
In his posts on X, PM Modi also assured voters in Chhattisgarh that the BJP is committed to fulfil all its pledges.
"The Congress is set for a rout in the elections. People believe in the good governance of the BJP and not the hollow promises of the Congress. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the coming BJP government in the state will be a dispensation of their aspirations and the state's prosperity," he said.
People have this unbreakable faith that only the BJP can make a developed state belonging to the 21st century, he said in the message to Madhya Pradesh voters.
The people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the benefits of a double-engine government and appreciate its requirement, PM Modi said, adding that he witnessed in his public meetings their deep anger with the dynastic politics of negativity of the Congress.
The Congress has no vision or roadmap for the state's development, he said.
PM Modi's message came on the last day of campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, and the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh elections.
Most observers have been of the view that the Congress and the BJP are locked in a keen battle in the two states, with both parties claiming the pole position. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.    �PTI




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


China-US climate pledge ‘significant moment’ pre-COP28
ASEAN defence chiefs call for end to Myanmar crisis, Israel-Hamas war
People very angry with ‘Dynastic, negative’ politics of Congress: Modi
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce
France issues arrest warrant for Syria’s Assad
Hamas says Biden ‘wholly responsible’ for Israeli operation in Gaza hospital
Israel army says seizes Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies
At Biden's 'noodle diplomacy' eatery, Chinese eye warming US ties


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft