People very angry with ‘Dynastic, negative’ politics of Congress: Modi

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in Madhya Pradesh to elect the BJP to power for a developed state and country, asserting that people are very angry with the "dynastic and negative" politics of the Congress.In his posts on X, PM Modi also assured voters in Chhattisgarh that the BJP is committed to fulfil all its pledges."The Congress is set for a rout in the elections. People believe in the good governance of the BJP and not the hollow promises of the Congress. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the coming BJP government in the state will be a dispensation of their aspirations and the state's prosperity," he said.People have this unbreakable faith that only the BJP can make a developed state belonging to the 21st century, he said in the message to Madhya Pradesh voters.The people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the benefits of a double-engine government and appreciate its requirement, PM Modi said, adding that he witnessed in his public meetings their deep anger with the dynastic politics of negativity of the Congress.The Congress has no vision or roadmap for the state's development, he said.PM Modi's message came on the last day of campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, and the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh elections.Most observers have been of the view that the Congress and the BJP are locked in a keen battle in the two states, with both parties claiming the pole position. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. �PTI