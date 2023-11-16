Video
Ex-FIFA vice-president Jack Warner ordered to repay $220,000

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

PORT OF SPAIN, NOV 15: Jack Warner, a former FIFA vice-president banned for life by the governing body, was ordered to repay more than $220,000 to a businessman by the Trinidadian justice system on Monday.

"The Board... orders the defendants (Warner and two associates) to repay to the claimant the sum of TT$1,505,493 ($222,000) together with interest on that amount... from 2018 until repayment," according to decision of the Privy Council of Trinidad and Tobago.

In 2007, Trinidadian businessman Krishna Lalla loaned TT$1.5 million to Warner for his Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence, a football academy named in honour of the Brazilian former president of FIFA and located in Trinidad.

Warner promised to repay the amount using a TT$10 million subvention that he expected to receive from FIFA, according to Lalla's testimony.

The property in question was inaugurated in 1999 and contains pitches, function rooms, a hotel, conference centre, swimming pool and gym.

Warner's lawyers said that it was a gift intended to fund the electoral campaign of the United National Congress, a political party for whom Warner was an MP (2007-2015) and Minister of National Security (2010-2013).

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), formerly presided over by Warner, has sued the latter, claiming to be the rightful owner of the property.

Warner was banned for life from football by FIFA following the corruption scandal which embroiled the game's world governing body in 2015.    �AFP



