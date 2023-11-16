Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Desk

Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay

Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay

Renowned industrialist Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Uruguay in Bangladesh.

The Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nayem Uddin Ahmed, formally handed over the Letter of Exequatur, issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. AK Abdul Momen, to Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan in a ceremony on Tuesday, November 14.  

This official document, officially recognizes Sobhan empowering him to exercise his duties as an official representative of Uruguay in Bangladesh.

Sobhan, a distinguished industrialist and philanthropist, having graduated from Nottingham Trent University, UK in 1999 and later becoming the CEO of Dragon Group in 2010, he also holds the position of Director at Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited and Rupali Insurance Company Limited.

His commitment to peace through trade and cultural exchange is central to his assigned mission.

As the first-ever Honorary Consul of Uruguay in Bangladesh, Mr. Sobhan envisions building bridges between the two nations.

Beyond his roles as an industrial leader and director of insurance companies, he is driven by a vision to strengthen ties through mutual understanding and collaboration.

His commitment to fostering peace is not only commendable but also strategic.

Sobhan believes that cultural exchanges and trade partnerships can transcend geographical boundaries, creating a foundation for lasting diplomatic relations.

In assuming this vital role, Mr. Sobhan aims to create a platform for dialogue, cooperation, and mutual growth amongst the two countries. The Letter of Exequatur serves as a formal endorsement of his position and responsibilities, solidifying his status as aofficial representative of Uruguay in Bangladesh.

A key aspect of Sobhan's mission as Honorary Consul is to strengthen the bonds between Bangladesh and Uruguay through trade and cultural exchanges. Drawing inspiration from his father, the former BGMEA President Mostafa Golam Quddus.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay
S Africa fines StanChart for currency manipulation
BD migrants face problems doing business in Paris
‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’
DNCC, Borak share stakes in Hotel Sheraton under HC order
GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment
Smartphone brand vivo official partner for UEFA EURO 2024
Startup Spark 2023 held at Uttara University


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft