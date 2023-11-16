BD migrants face problems doing business in Paris

Satar Ali Sumon alias Shah Alam, an expatriate Bangladeshi businessman in Paris and currently serving as president of France-Bangladesh Business Forum.He is also chairman of Shah Group Limited. He tells his story of how he set up his business in Paris and the troubles he faced in developing the business to this Correspondent who recently visited Paris with a government Road Show delegation. Shah Alam hails from Cumilla and started business in France in 1990 after initially working for a while there.}Alam said doing business with Bangladesh is a big problem that he faced and similar other business are facing in absence if direct Biman flight to Paris from Dhaka. This is a major problem as other airlines carry cargoes from Dhaka while our own airline Biman is most conspicuously absent from this business.He said at present more than two lakh Bangladeshi nationals are living in France, mainly in Paris and many of them are running small business particularly sourcing vegetables and other branded food products from Bangladesh.Earlier Biman used to run flight from Dhaka to France, Belgium and Italy including carrying cargoes when Bangladeshis were not more than 5,000 there. Weekly cargo would not exceed one to two tonnes at that time but now at least 20 tonnes cargo reach France every week.But he wondered why Biman is not flying to Paris and seizing this opportunity while airlines like Qatar, Turkish, Kuwait and Saudia are seizing this opportunity leaving business by Bangladeshi expatriates to facing lot of connectivity problems.France is a good country for business sharing borders with many European countries such as Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland. Bangladeshi vegetables and food products go to different countries through France.He said, "Bangladeshi nationals send huge remittances. Many Bangladeshi passengers travel here. We love our country with our heart and soul. But Biman is not standing by our side."Referring to just concluded Bangladesh Investment Road Show in France held by BSEC and BIDA, he said it worked a lot to familiarize the country to French and other European countries; which otherwise would take at least 5 to 10 years in normal situation.Many traders in France visited the investment show and at least two business firms have signed MoUs to trade with Bangladeshi business. These are great achievements.He said, "Bangladesh proved to be a good place for investment and many expatriate businessmen in France want to invest. But we need guarantee for safety of investment and corruption free process."We need to bribe at many places while investing. There are still many things that need to be cleaned and cleared," he said.Shah Alam said, French businessmen can invest in the country's real estate and food industry.But the country should have political stability. Expatriate businessmen in France want to invest but proper investment friendly environment is required, he said.Regarding the investment in clothing industry, he said, "French businessmen are not very much involved in this business sector. If given the opportunity French men and expatriates can invest in Bangladesh's garment sector as well.Other sectors such as agriculture, vegetables, fisheries, food-related sectors can be potential good investment areas. Pran, Square, Alin and ACI dealerships are in France. He said "I have my own Shah Brand food company. I bring products directly to France. I am the only Bangladeshi businessman who started business ahead of many others.""It is very difficult to do business with Bangladesh. Frenchmen had lot of trouble with language when we started bringing Bangladeshi products in the market. First we brought vegetables. In 2005-2007 we tried to bring dry food."I went to a Bonful shop in 2014 but faced some problems. Then I started business with Alin in 2017. At the same time we started importing our own Shah Premium Food products, this how we set foot in the food industry here," he said.