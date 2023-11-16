Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Experts say high prices and taxation are considered to be the most effective methods to reduce consumption of tobacco products worldwide, but in Bangladesh, due to flawed tax system, they are not reaping enough benefits.

A strong tobacco tax policy needs to be formulated to bring the flawed tobacco tax system into an acceptable framework. This will be an effective step in protecting public health and stopping revenue evasion.

On Wednesday, speakers claimed this in a webinar titled 'Importance of Tobacco Tax Policy in Public Health Protection' in online meeting software Zoom. Webinar was organized by Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy (BNTTP).

The main speaker in event was prominent cancer specialist and president of Bangladesh Cancer Society and member of BNTTP, Prof Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruque and panel discussants were Aminul Islam Sujan,

Technical Consultant of Vital Strategies, Ekatar Television Special Correspondent Sushanta K Sinha, Tobacco Control Researcher and BNTTP member and Palash Chandra Banik, Associate Professor, Department of Non-Communicable Diseases, Bangladesh University Health Sciences.

BNTTP Project Officer Ibrahim Khalil presented the main speech in the webinar and BNTTP research associate Ishrat Jahan Oishi moderated the webinar.

Speakers said, though Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced that the government would take  necessary initiatives in 2016 to adopt a strong tobacco-tax policy but even 7 years after, no such initiative was taken.

The current ad valorem tax system on tobacco products is complex and flawed. Due to this although the price of tobacco products is increasing, the number of tobacco users is not decreasing at the desired rate. As a result, urgent tobacco tax policy should be formulated to protect public health and stop revenue evasion.

Speakers also said about 162,000 people die every year due to diseases related to tobacco use in the country. In fiscal year 2017-18, the economic loss due to tobacco use related diseases in the country was Tk 30,560 crore.

As a result, there is no opportunity to reduce tobacco-related deaths and increase government revenue without imposing a specific tax rate on tobacco products in the budget.

In the webinar, they also said tobacco companies are evading government revenue in various ways. According to the study, around Tk 4,500 crore revenue was evaded in fiscal year 2022-23 by selling cigarettes at prices higher than the maximum price.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay
S Africa fines StanChart for currency manipulation
BD migrants face problems doing business in Paris
‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’
DNCC, Borak share stakes in Hotel Sheraton under HC order
GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment
Smartphone brand vivo official partner for UEFA EURO 2024
Startup Spark 2023 held at Uttara University


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft