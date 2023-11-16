‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’

Experts say high prices and taxation are considered to be the most effective methods to reduce consumption of tobacco products worldwide, but in Bangladesh, due to flawed tax system, they are not reaping enough benefits.A strong tobacco tax policy needs to be formulated to bring the flawed tobacco tax system into an acceptable framework. This will be an effective step in protecting public health and stopping revenue evasion.On Wednesday, speakers claimed this in a webinar titled 'Importance of Tobacco Tax Policy in Public Health Protection' in online meeting software Zoom. Webinar was organized by Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy (BNTTP).The main speaker in event was prominent cancer specialist and president of Bangladesh Cancer Society and member of BNTTP, Prof Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruque and panel discussants were Aminul Islam Sujan,Technical Consultant of Vital Strategies, Ekatar Television Special Correspondent Sushanta K Sinha, Tobacco Control Researcher and BNTTP member and Palash Chandra Banik, Associate Professor, Department of Non-Communicable Diseases, Bangladesh University Health Sciences.BNTTP Project Officer Ibrahim Khalil presented the main speech in the webinar and BNTTP research associate Ishrat Jahan Oishi moderated the webinar.Speakers said, though Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced that the government would take necessary initiatives in 2016 to adopt a strong tobacco-tax policy but even 7 years after, no such initiative was taken.The current ad valorem tax system on tobacco products is complex and flawed. Due to this although the price of tobacco products is increasing, the number of tobacco users is not decreasing at the desired rate. As a result, urgent tobacco tax policy should be formulated to protect public health and stop revenue evasion.Speakers also said about 162,000 people die every year due to diseases related to tobacco use in the country. In fiscal year 2017-18, the economic loss due to tobacco use related diseases in the country was Tk 30,560 crore.As a result, there is no opportunity to reduce tobacco-related deaths and increase government revenue without imposing a specific tax rate on tobacco products in the budget.In the webinar, they also said tobacco companies are evading government revenue in various ways. According to the study, around Tk 4,500 crore revenue was evaded in fiscal year 2022-23 by selling cigarettes at prices higher than the maximum price.