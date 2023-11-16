GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment

GoZayaan offers up to 65% discount on bKash payments to make travelling more exciting and affordable in this vacation season.Customers are getting this attractive discount on selected hotels and resort bookings. Besides, there is a discount of up to 12% on domestic and international air ticket bookings as well.The offer began on 1st November and will continue till 31st December. During the offer period, customers can book their stay in selected hotels and resorts inside the country. For domestic and international travelling, offer will be applicable for selected airlines and routes, says a press release.Customers can use gozayaan.com, the GoZayaan app, and the bKash in-app payment service to avail the discount. One can start by selecting the preferred hotel/resort or airline and enter the travelling date and time along with the other required information.After confirming the terms and conditions, it will take users to the payment option. Payment must be made through bKash to avail the discount.bKash customers can book hotels and resorts on any available date during the campaign period. The travel date change or refund policy is subject to the specific airline's rules.Customers can avail these offers by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. More details about this campaign can be found on bKash's website https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/go-zayaan-nov and official Facebook page.