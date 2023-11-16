Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

GoZayaan offers up to 65% discount on bKash payments to make travelling more exciting and affordable in this vacation season.

Customers are getting this attractive discount on selected hotels and resort bookings. Besides, there is a discount of up to 12% on domestic and international air ticket bookings as well.

The offer began on 1st November and will continue till 31st December. During the offer period, customers can book their stay in selected hotels and resorts inside the country. For domestic and international travelling, offer will be applicable for selected airlines and routes, says a press release.

Customers can use gozayaan.com, the GoZayaan app, and the bKash in-app payment service to avail the discount. One can start by selecting the preferred hotel/resort or airline and enter the travelling date and time along with the other required information.

After confirming the terms and conditions, it will take users to the payment option. Payment must be made through bKash to avail the discount.

bKash customers can book hotels and resorts on any available date during the campaign period. The travel date change or refund policy is subject to the specific airline's rules.

Customers can avail these offers by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. More details about this campaign can be found on bKash's website https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/go-zayaan-nov and official Facebook page.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay
S Africa fines StanChart for currency manipulation
BD migrants face problems doing business in Paris
‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’
DNCC, Borak share stakes in Hotel Sheraton under HC order
GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment
Smartphone brand vivo official partner for UEFA EURO 2024
Startup Spark 2023 held at Uttara University


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft